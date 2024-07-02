Needham & Company LLC Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $93.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.90.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

