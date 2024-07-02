NetMind Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $215.97 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. NetMind Token has a market cap of $215.97 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00009285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,137,891 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 5.92532079 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,362,899.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

