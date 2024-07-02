New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.71. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Get New Zealand Energy alerts:

New Zealand Energy Stock Down 10.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.82.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a negative return on equity of 55.02% and a negative net margin of 101.12%. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.