NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,895,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 2,251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.9 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of NEXOF stock remained flat at $18.65 during trading on Tuesday. NEXON has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

About NEXON

Further Reading

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

