NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Purchases 9,832 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.44 per share, with a total value of 53,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,403,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXDT stock opened at 5.37 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

