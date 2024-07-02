NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Purchases 9,832 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.44 per share, with a total value of 53,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,403,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
NXDT stock opened at 5.37 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.30.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
