NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.78 or 0.99969874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00076818 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

