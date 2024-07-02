NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Update

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,771,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 19,120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75,905.3 days.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of NDRBF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
