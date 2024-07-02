NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $76.83 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 228,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,672 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 44,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.