NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 423.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

