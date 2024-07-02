Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

