Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,353,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 55,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,945,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWBO opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.57. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

