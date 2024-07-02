Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $41.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWN

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NWN opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 22.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2,752.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,062 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 103.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.