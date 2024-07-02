NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $144.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.34.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $124.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,996,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,609,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866,590 shares of company stock worth $324,317,704. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 126,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 113,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 824.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 152,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 135,916 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in NVIDIA by 908.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 106,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 900.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

