O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $219,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

