O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

NYSE ABBV opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

