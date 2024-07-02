O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 52 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

