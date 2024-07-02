O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.