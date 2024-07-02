O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
