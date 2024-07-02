O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 709,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

