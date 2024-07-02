Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.