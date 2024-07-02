Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,022 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,437 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

