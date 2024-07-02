Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 1,132 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $36,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 30.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hershey by 332.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $251.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

