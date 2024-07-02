Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 12,355 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

