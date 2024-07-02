Oak Thistle LLC Buys 6,272 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,775,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 3.3 %

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -30.08%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

