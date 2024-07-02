Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,826 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

