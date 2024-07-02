Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,869 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of BWXT opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

