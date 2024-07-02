Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 6,519 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

