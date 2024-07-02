Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after buying an additional 578,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,556,000 after acquiring an additional 523,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,399,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

