Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after buying an additional 2,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,941,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after buying an additional 1,016,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

