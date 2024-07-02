Oak Thistle LLC Has $179,000 Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

