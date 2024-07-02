Oak Thistle LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.