Oak Thistle LLC Has $427,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

