Oak Thistle LLC Invests $206,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,942 shares of company stock worth $798,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 0.9 %

Ciena stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.