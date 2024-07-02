Oak Thistle LLC Invests $208,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

