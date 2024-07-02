Oak Thistle LLC Invests $347,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.