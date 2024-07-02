Oak Thistle LLC Invests $391,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

