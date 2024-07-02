Oak Thistle LLC Invests $399,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $83,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $106.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

