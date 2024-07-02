Oak Thistle LLC Invests $399,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23,461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 17.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

