Oak Thistle LLC Invests $412,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 62.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Celsius Trading Up 1.3 %

Celsius stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

