Oak Thistle LLC Invests $473,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,578,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $246.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.42. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.