Oak Thistle LLC Invests $66,000 in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Oak Thistle LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 631,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 581,850 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,898,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.