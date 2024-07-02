Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.