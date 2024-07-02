Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

