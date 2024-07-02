Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 554.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $50.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

