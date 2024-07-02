Oak Thistle LLC Sells 36,999 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,999 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PHINIA by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

