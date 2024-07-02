Oak Thistle LLC Sells 43,167 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,167 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,200,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

