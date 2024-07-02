Oak Thistle LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $315.12 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $344.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

