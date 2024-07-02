Oak Thistle LLC Sells 666 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

