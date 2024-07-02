Oak Thistle LLC Sells 8,099 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

