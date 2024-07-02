Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 2.1 %

GTES stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

